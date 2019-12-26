Jerome Tilden Weil, III, 65, passed away peacefully, on Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1954, in Ithaca, New York, to Jerome T. Weil II and Barbara Whiting Howe Weil.
Jerry was a kind, sweet soul who brought happiness and laughter to everyone he knew. Because of several brain surgeries when he was young, Jerry never had a career, nor did he have many possessions. He gifted many of us with a different perceptive on what it means to live a complete, happy life without tangible accomplishments.
He is survived by his father, Jerome T. Weil, Sr.; his three sisters, Cindy (Cynthia Diane Weil), Sharon (Sharon Louise Weil Austin), and Carol (Carol Margaret Weil Hayword); two nephews and two nieces, John (John M. Lura), Trae (Bennis T. Beaty), Chelsea (Chelsea E. Lura), and Dawn (Dawn F. Austin); as well as many cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Howe Phillips and his sister, Margaret Carol Weil.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Jerry touched are invited to the ennichement of his cremated body at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019