In loving memory of Jerry Ann Davis. Lays to rest on July 21, 2020.



Jerry Ann is survived by her 3 Children Doug Davis, Vince Davis, and Terry Davis, Grand children and great grand children.



Mrs. Davis was a Teacher whose passion and generosity was well known to everyone she came In contact with. She enjoyed beach vacations with her family and loved ones. And will be dearly missed by those closest to her and her family.



