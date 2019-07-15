Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Clifton Durmon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home Service 10:30 AM Forest Lawn Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

1941 - 2019 Jerry Clifton Durmon was born on May 2, 1941 in Vidor, Texas. He attended Vidor High School, and he went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He and his wife of 56 years, Linda, resided in Beaumont. Jerry was a welder by trade and worked at Bethlehem Steel for 25 years, and then he worked at Trinity Industries until he retired. He was the best at what he did. He is preceded in death by his father Noel Durmon of Rose City; mother Ruby Durmon of Rose City; sister Dot Sowell of Vidor; brother Bob Durmon of Rose City; and sister Doris Boutwell of Lumberton. He is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Sandra Cull of Beaumont; daughter Lorna Angelo and husband Dean of Phoenix; sister Dean Rossi of Fullerton; brother David Durmon and wife Linda of Rose City; brother James Doyle Durmon and wife Karen of Jasper; granddaughter Kristin Diaz of Beaumont; granddaughter Kaitlin Hall and husband Troy of Houston; grandson Christopher Cull of Beaumont; grandson Dean Angelo, Jr. of Phoenix; granddaughter Laura Hitt and husband Joe of West Des Moines, IA; granddaughter Aubrey Charbonneau and husband Scott of Cheektowaga, NY; great grandsons Michael Mendez of Beaumont; Cristian Hitt and Bryson Hitt of West Des Moines, IA; Colton Charbonneau of Cheektowaga, NY; great granddaughter Nevaeh Mendez of Beaumont and many nieces and nephews he loved. Funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16th. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 17th. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

1941 - 2019 Jerry Clifton Durmon was born on May 2, 1941 in Vidor, Texas. He attended Vidor High School, and he went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He and his wife of 56 years, Linda, resided in Beaumont. Jerry was a welder by trade and worked at Bethlehem Steel for 25 years, and then he worked at Trinity Industries until he retired. He was the best at what he did. He is preceded in death by his father Noel Durmon of Rose City; mother Ruby Durmon of Rose City; sister Dot Sowell of Vidor; brother Bob Durmon of Rose City; and sister Doris Boutwell of Lumberton. He is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Sandra Cull of Beaumont; daughter Lorna Angelo and husband Dean of Phoenix; sister Dean Rossi of Fullerton; brother David Durmon and wife Linda of Rose City; brother James Doyle Durmon and wife Karen of Jasper; granddaughter Kristin Diaz of Beaumont; granddaughter Kaitlin Hall and husband Troy of Houston; grandson Christopher Cull of Beaumont; grandson Dean Angelo, Jr. of Phoenix; granddaughter Laura Hitt and husband Joe of West Des Moines, IA; granddaughter Aubrey Charbonneau and husband Scott of Cheektowaga, NY; great grandsons Michael Mendez of Beaumont; Cristian Hitt and Bryson Hitt of West Des Moines, IA; Colton Charbonneau of Cheektowaga, NY; great granddaughter Nevaeh Mendez of Beaumont and many nieces and nephews he loved. Funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16th. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 17th. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close