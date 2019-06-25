Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Glenn Hughes Sr.. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2019 Jerry Glenn Hughes, Sr., 80, of Orange, Texas, passed away on June 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Ryan Chandler of Trinity Baptist Church and Reverend Bob Webb. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Jacksonville, Texas, on October 11, 1938, he was the son of Rubin S. Hughes and Ovella (Simpson) Hughes. Jerry and his wife, Loretta, started their real estate business, Jerry Hughes Realty, in 1977. Jerry loved the town of Orange and the people in it. He was proud to call Orange his home. Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Kay Hughes; his parents, Rubin and Ovella Hughes; his sisters, Mary Lynn Hughes, Melba Long, Bessie Williams, and Geraldine Collins; and his brothers, Harold Hughes and Wayne Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Loretta Ann (Burns) Hughes; his son, Jerry "Glenn" Hughes, Jr. and wife Debbie of Orange; his grandchildren, Jefferson Bennett "Ben" Hughes and wife Lisa of Nashville, Tennessee and Kayla Hughes Cheek and husband Nick of Bryan; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Rae Cheek and Isabella Bennett Hughes; and his brother, Harry Lee Hughes of Garland, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Mohon, Jim Dunaway, Stan Mathews, Mike Poutra, Shawn Sparrow, Stephen Lee, Mike Shugart, and Shelton McClure. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Burns, Jerry Priddy, Wikkie Carter, Pleas Evans, and the Trinity Baptist Men's Sunday School Class. The family would like to thank Southeast Texas Hospice for the exceptional care that Jerry received, along with his wonderful caretakers Elaine Shaddell, Penny Materne, Brenda Wallace and Dorothy Bean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 North 16th Street, Orange, Texas 77630 or to Southeast Texas Hospice at P. O. Box 2385, Orange, Texas 77631-2385.

