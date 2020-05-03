Jerry Quebodeaux, Sr., 82, of Beaumont, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1938, in Duson, Louisiana, to Angelle Duhon Quebodeaux and Andre' Quebodeaux. Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Cecil Treadway Quebodeaux; son, Larry Jerome Quebodeaux and his wife, Mary, of Vidor; daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Quebodeaux of League City; sons, Charles Anthony "Chuck" Quebodeaux of Port Neches; Jerry Jerome Quebodeaux, Jr. of Beaumont; Travis James Quebodeaux and his wife, Lily, of Montgomery; and Paul Quebodeaux of Beaumont; grandchildren, Kahla Angel Douga and her husband, Cayne; Jerry Andrew Quebodeaux; and Darren Masters; great-grandchildren, Kaselyn Douga, Lillian Grace Barkley, Addison Douga, Elyssa and Asher Masters; brother, Frank Anthony Quebodeaux; sisters, Thelma Quebodeaux and Laura Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and four sisters. Jerry proudly served the Beaumont community as the president of Don's Seafood and Steakhouse. All of his children attended St. Anne's and Monsignor Kelly High School. He was called upon for active duty in the Army National Guard. Jerry served numerous community organizations like the YMBL, TRA, and donated his time and efforts to Boys Haven. These are just a few of his contributions from a devoted father and selfless servant to his community. A graveside service for Mr. Quebodeaux will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Kindly observe building occupancy and social distancing guidelines given by authorities. Memorial contributions for Mr. Quebodeaux may be made to American Cancer Society, 1640 North Major Drive, Suite 101, Beaumont, Texas 77713. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2020.