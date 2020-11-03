1/1
Jerry Robert Esterline
1946 - 2020
Jerry Robert Esterline, age 73, passed away peacefully in his home in San Antonio, Texas with his family by his side on Thursday, October 29, 2020 He was born November 28, 1946 to Margaret Henke and Charles Wilbur Esterline in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years Eoline Esterline; children, Meredith Esterline and husband Bradley Book, Michael Esterline, and Melissa Reed and husband Cody; grandchildren, Colston and Brielle Book and Cyrus and Coen Reed; siblings, Joann and the late Joe Gude, Rick and the late Carol Esterline, and Patsy Esterline; nieces Susan Melenyzer, Holly Esterline and Tiffany Esterline and nephew Bobby Gude, extended family members, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

MASS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020

10:00 A.M.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH - HONEY CREEK

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to Hope Hospice at 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221

