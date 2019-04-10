1933 - 2019 Jesse "Poppy" Boudreaux, Jr., 85, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 noon with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. A wake will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Calvary Mortuary Chapel from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. His love and legacy will forever live on through his children, Debra A. Henry (Larry, Sr.), Yvonne Frank-Chretien (Pastor Leo), and Jesse Boudreaux III (Janet), grandchildren, Larry Henry, Jr., Terrell D. Henry, Peter D. Simon, Sr. (Mikn), Kendriah D. Williams (Kevin, Sr.), Keenan J. Simon, Sr. (Amber), Khalia R. Boudreaux, and Ebony N. Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Quin'Dazha D. Cook, Peter D. Simon, Jr., Quincy D. Cook, Jr., Cameron D Simon, Anaya R. Simon, Keenan J. Simon, Jr., Addyson Simon, Kayden Simon, Abrielle Simon, Kevin Williams, Jr, and Sira Simon; siblings, Alice James, Eddie Boudreaux (Diane), and Carl Boudreaux, Sr. (Carrie); special friend, Marion Rawlins; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019