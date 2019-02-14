Jesse C. Fillyaw

1976 - 2019 Jesse C. Fillyaw, 42, of Houston, TX, departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 8:00 A.M. with burial at Indian Creek Cemetery, in Jasper, Texas, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. His love will remain in the heart of his mother, Clarita S. Fillyaw; sister, AanaLisa Victoria Fillyaw-LeBlancis (Kermit); brothers, Tyre Franklin (Marla) and Clyde A. Malone; Grandparents: Huey and Connie Fillyaw, Cleveland Dyer; uncles, Clayton Clark II (Ellen), Clayton Fillyaw (Lillie Pearl); aunts, Stacie Gomez (Mario), Cresenthia Smith (Arthur), Marcia Clark (Preston), Frederica Breaux; special nephews, Kaarey and Kaamon Fillyaw, Kaaleb Fillyaw-LeBlancis; and a host of beloved cousins, family and many cherished friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019
