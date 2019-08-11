Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Newton (Jay) Collier. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Silsbee , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1984-2019 Jesse (Jay) Newton Collier V went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. Born in Houston, Texas on March 20, 1984, he was the son of Jess and Rayna Collier. Jay had a steadfast faith in God and Jesus Christ. Jay graduated from Silsbee High School in 2002. Subsequently, he received an Associates of Arts Degree from Harris Montgomery County Community College, graduating with a 3.8 GPA. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society. Afterwards, he graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Entrepreneurship. Jay held a Texas Real Estate License as well as a NACE Level 2 Certified CIP Certificate, which he utilized working on various pipeline projects with his father over the years. Jay was a very intelligent person with many interests. He loved studying history, religions of the world, science and politics. He enjoyed discussing politics with others of the same interests. He also took pleasure in playing the guitar. Jay also liked to travel. His destinations included the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Germany. Jay was a great cook. His specialties were grilling on the BBQ pit as well as dishes he enjoyed from various foreign countries. The whole family took pleasure in his meals. Jay loved to hunt and fish, was a weight trainer and enjoyed growing a small garden. He caught many large fish, in Alaska and British Columbia, fishing with his father. Jay is survived by his father and mother, Jess and Rayna Collier, as well as his grandfather, J.N. (Jay) Collier III, of Silsbee, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Silsbee on Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Jay's life. John 11:25-26 "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die".

1984-2019 Jesse (Jay) Newton Collier V went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. Born in Houston, Texas on March 20, 1984, he was the son of Jess and Rayna Collier. Jay had a steadfast faith in God and Jesus Christ. Jay graduated from Silsbee High School in 2002. Subsequently, he received an Associates of Arts Degree from Harris Montgomery County Community College, graduating with a 3.8 GPA. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society. Afterwards, he graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Entrepreneurship. Jay held a Texas Real Estate License as well as a NACE Level 2 Certified CIP Certificate, which he utilized working on various pipeline projects with his father over the years. Jay was a very intelligent person with many interests. He loved studying history, religions of the world, science and politics. He enjoyed discussing politics with others of the same interests. He also took pleasure in playing the guitar. Jay also liked to travel. His destinations included the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Germany. Jay was a great cook. His specialties were grilling on the BBQ pit as well as dishes he enjoyed from various foreign countries. The whole family took pleasure in his meals. Jay loved to hunt and fish, was a weight trainer and enjoyed growing a small garden. He caught many large fish, in Alaska and British Columbia, fishing with his father. Jay is survived by his father and mother, Jess and Rayna Collier, as well as his grandfather, J.N. (Jay) Collier III, of Silsbee, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Silsbee on Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Jay's life. John 11:25-26 "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die". Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close