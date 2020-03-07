Jesse Reed Gordon, 93 of Beaumont died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 09, 2020 at Mercy Funeral Home Chapel.
His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his children, Edwin Gordon (Maurine), Evans Gordon I (Regena), Jessie Gordon (Wilda), Gerald Scott Gordon, Diane Jackson, Pamela Metz (Ted), JoAnn "Jodi" McKinney and Tara Baloney (Dwight), (14) grandchildren, (7) great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2020