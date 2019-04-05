Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Roy Leonard Sr.. View Sign

Jesse Roy Leonard Sr. 1936-2019 Jesse Roy Leonard Sr., 83, of Nederland, died Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at his home in Nederland. He was born February, 13th, 1936 to Jesse and Leona Leonard. Roy had many friends, enjoyed life, loved to go dancing and was very good at it, and had the best laugh. He worked for 42 years in various positions of the Jefferson County criminal justice system. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Leona Leonard, his parents, brother, sister, and two sons. He is survived by his children Jeanie (Tim) Abshire of Sabinal, TX., Jesse Leonard Jr. of Burnet, TX., Sharon Rich of Nederland, TX., and Sheila (Mike) Perez of Nederland, TX., numerous grandkids and great grandkids; and dear friend and dancing partner Lillian "Sweetie" Guidry of Port Arthur, TX. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

