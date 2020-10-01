1/1
JESSIE ELMER KINDLE
1943 - 2020
Jessie Elmer Kindle 76, born in Montgomery, Texas November 2, 1943 turned in his change of address on September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Elmer as he was known by his friends and family will truly be missed, Visitation, Thursday 12-5 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service will be held on Friday 1:00pm @ Golden Gate Cemetery @ the corner of Sgt. Holcomb Rd & FM 2854, Conroe, TX. Rev. Raymond Bryant, eulogist & Rev. Ricky Warren, officiant.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
