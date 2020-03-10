Jessie Mae Tyler (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Mae Tyler.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jessie Mae Tyler 94, of Beaumont passed away March 4, 2020. She was born September 12,1925.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Rocquemore and son Gerry Lee Cooper. Two brothers: Odell and Richard Gibbs. 8 grandchildren,14 great- grandchildren,19 great-great grandchildren and a host of neices, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00PM . Bethel Baptist Church, 3099 Brenham St. Viewing is from 11:am till time of service.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.