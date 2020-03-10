Jessie Mae Tyler 94, of Beaumont passed away March 4, 2020. She was born September 12,1925.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Rocquemore and son Gerry Lee Cooper. Two brothers: Odell and Richard Gibbs. 8 grandchildren,14 great- grandchildren,19 great-great grandchildren and a host of neices, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00PM . Bethel Baptist Church, 3099 Brenham St. Viewing is from 11:am till time of service.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020