Jesus Francisco Estrada also known as Jesse Frank Estrada, 82 of Port Neches passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



He was born on July 15, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Francisco Estrada and Bertha Sierra Estrada. Frank was a lifelong resident of the area. He served in U. S. Marine Corp Reserves for 27 years. Frank retired from Texaco Research as a senior clerk after 28 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Frank is survived by his sister, Evangelina Estrada of Port Neches and his brother, Carlos Estrada of Port Arthur; nephew, Israel Aldaiz of Fort Stockton and niece, Marisa Aldaiz of San Antonio and great nephew, Anthony Aldaiz.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial with full Military Honors will be provided by Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Due to the Covid-19 crisis that we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and those that attend the mass are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing by orders of the State and County officials.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store