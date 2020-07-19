1/
Jesus Francisco Estrada
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus Francisco Estrada also known as Jesse Frank Estrada, 82 of Port Neches passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born on July 15, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Francisco Estrada and Bertha Sierra Estrada. Frank was a lifelong resident of the area. He served in U. S. Marine Corp Reserves for 27 years. Frank retired from Texaco Research as a senior clerk after 28 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Frank is survived by his sister, Evangelina Estrada of Port Neches and his brother, Carlos Estrada of Port Arthur; nephew, Israel Aldaiz of Fort Stockton and niece, Marisa Aldaiz of San Antonio and great nephew, Anthony Aldaiz.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial with full Military Honors will be provided by Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis that we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and those that attend the mass are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing by orders of the State and County officials.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors
5200 39Th St
Groves, TX 77619
(409) 962-8336
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved