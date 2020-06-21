Jim Samuel Price, Jr. of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away surrounded by family May 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Jim was born September 27, 1943, in Beaumont to the late Jim and Dorothy Price. Jim graduated from Beaumont High School, class of 1962. He went to University of Arkansas on a football scholarship. Jim lived in Arizona until 2005 where he was president and owner of PDM Corporation, a digital medical software company. After moving to Texas he sold interrogation software to law enforcement agencies nationally. His life long love of horses started when he would ride in the Spindletop Horse Show, was a member of the Rancheros Vistadoras of California and an accomplished cutting horse rider. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Price and nephew Kristopher Carroll Price. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Hamm Price of The Woodlands, Texas; son Jim Samuel Price Ill "Trip" (Tiffany); daughters Julie Gunnell (Chris)of The Woodlands, Texas; Jill Aycock (Cody)of Missouri City, Texas; grandchildren , Nelson Gunnell, William Gunnell, Grant Gunnell, Carter Aycock, Walker Aycock, Anderson Aycock, Reese Kathryn Aycock, Chance Price and Carson Price and several beloved nephews and niece.
He was honored at a Memorial Service May 10 and due to the Covid-19, the Service was streamed on You Tube.
We would like to thank the wonderful caregivers that so lovingly cared for Jim. Any Memorial Contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
He was honored at a Memorial Service May 10 and due to the Covid-19, the Service was streamed on You Tube.
We would like to thank the wonderful caregivers that so lovingly cared for Jim. Any Memorial Contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.