JIMMIE WILLIAMS
1961 - 2020
Jimmie Williams 59, of Beaumont, TX; passed Aug. 24, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held at Vision Alive Christian Ministries, 4230 Highland Ave. Beaumont, Texas 77705. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1PM. Pastor H. Clay Williams will be officiating. Public viewing is from 11AM to 1PM. Interment will be held at Live Oak Cemetery immediately following the service. He is survived by siblings: Boyd Williams Jr. (Jackie), Lillie Mae Harper (Don), Patricia Simpson, Barbara Williams, Dorian Williams (Eyvonne), Carolyn Mathis (Jeremiah), Brenda Murry (Ezra), Henry Clay Williams (Dana). Jimmie has three children, Jimmie Williams Jr. (Erika), and twins Brandi Ardoin (Travis) and Brandon Williams. Jimmie is also survived by his wife, Yolanda Rocio Williams for the past 31 years of marriage. He is also survived by 6 grandsons and 2- granddaughters including a host of nieces of nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
