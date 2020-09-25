Dr. Jim Shaddock,77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15 at the Lillian Carter Health and Rehabilitation in Plains, GA.
Born on November 2, 1942 in Texarkana, TX, Jim was reared in Burkeville, TX, graduating from Burkeville High School in 1960. He later earned his BS degree at Lamar University where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. Jim coached high school football and basketball and taught math in East Texas high schools before returning to Lamar to complete his MS in psychology in 1968. He continued his education at The University of Mississippi, completing his PhD in Psychology in 1972.
Jim taught at Southern Mississippi University and Sam Houston University before becoming Director of Mental Health Services for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In 1985, he moved to Albany, GA where he served as a psychotherapist in his private practice until he retired ten years ago.
Those who knew Jim admired his hard work, intelligence, imagination, and unfailing sense of humor. He could always be counted on for a good story or a joke, which often held deeper thoughts or life lessons. His worldview was broad and adventurous, and he was always open to new ideas, often heartily discussing and debating them with friends and family. His Christian faith was steadfast, but he never shied away from the doubts and questions where faith is tempered and refined.
Jim is survived by his son Josh Shaddock and wife Courtney Bryan of South Orange, NJ, and their children Molly and Sam; brother Dan and wife Sandra of Village Mills, TX; brother David and wife Debra of Jasper, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, D. K. and Maudie Sue Shaddock, and his youngest son, Jacob Shaddock.
A memorial service will be held in his hometown of Wiergate, TX at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org
).