Service Information
Levingston Funeral Home
5601 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
(409)-962-4455
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Levingston Funeral Home
5601 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
Service
10:00 AM
Levingston Funeral Home
5601 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
Burial
2:30 PM
Rosevine Cemetery
Rosevine , TX
Obituary

1936-2019 Jimmy Dean Westmoreland, 82, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Beaumont after a brief illness. Jimmy was born September 17, 1936 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Charles Murdock Westmoreland and Bessie Williams Westmoreland. Jimmy was one of eleven children and the youngest of 9 boys. He and his siblings were raised sharing responsibility for the upkeep of the home and farm, raising their own crops and animals. Jimmy and his siblings learned to respect the importance of hard work in those depression years on the farm. Jimmy instilled in his own four children a respect for a strong work ethic and integrity. Jimmy married his wife of 54 years, Lucene Baldree Westmoreland in Rosevine, Texas on June 10, 1960. Jimmy and Lucene shared their love of the outdoors with their children and enjoyed camping, fishing and boating for many years. Jimmy was in the

Jimmy worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety and then for Hughes Security in Port Arthur. He worked for Hughes for a total of 40 plus years, waiting to retire when he was 76 years old. He loved to work and enjoyed the interaction with the employees at Hughes and Motiva. During the 1980's Jimmy ran his own business as a Private Investigator and Bail bondsman. He was respected by many he encountered in the Jefferson County Court system. Jimmy was loved, respected and adored by his four children and nine grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucene and his parents, Charles and Bessie. Jimmy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Oliver Westmoreland, Charles Westmoreland, Robert Westmoreland, Ray Westmoreland, Roy Westmoreland and Carl Westmoreland. Jimmy is survived by his brother, Ocie Lee Westmoreland (Joyce) of Cushing; and sisters Annie McShan (Gerald) of Melrose; and Bessie Spivey, of Nacogdoches. Jimmy is survived by his sister-in-law, Jeannette Davidson of San Augustine. Also left to cherish his legacy are his children, Charles Michael Westmoreland of Groves, Texas; Loma Westmoreland (Tracy) of North Little Rock, AR; Elisa Breuer (Frank) of Groves, Texas and Teresa Stroud (Allen) of Hutto, Texas. Surviving grandchildren include Michael Levi Westmoreland (Katherine) of Seabrook; Russell Lyon (Erin) of Greenville, Michigan; Kelly Huskey (William) of Little Rock, AR; Rebecca Graves of Pflugerville; Caleb Westmoreland of Colorado Springs, CO; Mitchell Westmoreland of North Little Rock, AR; Hannah Breuer of Pflugerville; Taylor Breuer of Nacogdoches, TX and Tanner Breuer (Hannah) of Port Neches. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren. Services are being handled by Levingston Funeral Home of Groves. 