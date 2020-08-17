A Celebration of Jimmy E. Miller's Life and Homegoing will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 18th at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, August 17th at Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.



Born November 3, 1964 in Jasper, TX to Will and Dianne Miller, Jimmy answered the call of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 14, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was 55.



A lifelong native of Jasper, Jimmy honed a sense of loving compassion and a desire to serve his community from an early age at the store his family owned and operated "Miller's Grocery Bait and Tackle." It was there he developed all of the character traits that formed him into the man that all knew as a gentle giant. A man larger than life who had a calming smile, kind word and helping hand for all he encountered.



Growing up, Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising cattle with his family. He especially loved rodeo. Though an untimely and serious injury cut his career inside the arena short, his greatest impact was out of the arena producing and organizing all sorts of events to create a platform for his greatest passion, telling people about Jesus and spreading the gospel of Christ. A founding member of Jasper County Cowboy Church, Jimmy was honored to put his one of a kind skill set to work serving members of the church and community as a trustee, team leader, and arena director.



Ever committed to the growth and development of youth in the area, Jimmy volunteered countless hours to the multiple Jasper County 4-H programs, including founding and starting the Jasper County 4-H shooting sports program along with the help of his wife in the roping pen behind their house. He also supported the Jasper County Junior Livestock Association as chairman of the goat-show and serving on the buyers committee.



For the last ten years Jimmy organized and over saw the mutton bustin at the Jasper Lions Club Rodeo. It was a labor of love in which he took extreme pride for the young kids of today to get a taste of the sport he loved. He often joked "All my life I wanted to be a cowboy, wound up being a sheep herder."



For twenty years Jimmy served the residents of precinct two, as a member of the Road and Bridge crew. He worked for three different commissioners during his tenure, and went about his job with dignity and compassion, just as he lived his life. Known as "Hoss" to those he worked along side and on the CB, he could be heard and seen either in a dump truck, front end loader, or maintainer fixing roads, and building relationships with all he encountered.



The love, compassion, and heart of service that was fostered into Jimmy by his father at the store many years ago had one last calling left to heed, in 2018 Jimmy ran for and was elected as Justice of the Peace for precinct two of Jasper County. While serving as JP Jimmy would find his greatest and final podium to do the Lord's work. From praying with bereaved family members at an inquest, to having long talks with community members sitting across the desk from him, Jimmy Miller was so proud to serve and assist his community. On many occasions he could be heard to say, "I have the best job ever. I get to help people, and tell them about Jesus."



On April 3, 1993 Jimmy married Druscilla Rogers, and for the last twenty-seven years they had a wonderful marriage, filled with many wonderful memories and more love than one could imagine. The couple had and raised one child, Will Miller of Jasper.



It is said that the greatest testimony is lived and not spoken from a pulpit. Jimmy Miller used the fifty-five years he was blessed with to live such a testimony. From early mornings at the store visiting with neighbors, to praying for and with his nurses at the hospital in his final days, Jimmy Miller truly never met a stranger and exuded a sense of compassion, understanding, and pure love to all he encountered.



Jimmy is survived by his mother and step-father Dianne and Bobby Glover of Jasper; wife, Druscilla Miller of Jasper; one son, Will Miller and Kayla Tierney of Lufkin; two sisters Delores Warner and husband Gary of Jasper and Amie Smith and husband Trey of Orangefield and mother-in-law Ann Rogers of Jasper.



He is preceded in death by his father Will Miller.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beech Grove Baptist Church of Jasper.



Services are under the direction of Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.



