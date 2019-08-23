Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.O. Grissom. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:00 AM Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX View Map Interment Following Services Knupple Cemetery Silsbee , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019 J.O. (James) Grissom, age 85, of Silsbee, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Farmer Funeral Home, with Father Andy Moore officiating services. Interment will immediately follow services at Knupple Cemetery in Silsbee, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Farmer Funeral Home. J.O. was born on Sunday, December 17, 1933, in Spurger, Texas to parents, Annie Lou (Odom) and Otis Grissom. J.O. was a very hard worker that always provided for his family. He met the love of his life when he came to know Elsie (Hidalgo). After spending two years in the United States Army, J.O. made a career at Texaco as an operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his wife and children when they were young, gardening every vegetable that you could imagine and keeping a very manicured lawn. Out of the 4 acres that he lived on; 2 acres were maintained with beautiful Texas bluebonnets that were admired by everyone. If you came over to visit, no matter what time of the day it was, then you were going to be offered a fresh cup of coffee and a good conversation. Family was everything to J.O.; especially his wife and grandchildren. J.O. was a son, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him. J.O. is survived by the love of his life for 64 years, Elsie Grissom; daughter, Pam Spivey and husband Tommy; son, Lynn Grissom and wife Lisa; daughter, Anita Grissom; brothers, Gilbert Grissom, Leon Grissom and Melvin Grissom, as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way. J.O. is preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Otis Grissom; sister, Geneva Franklin; brother, Wade Grissom; sister, Louise Stephens; brother, Lonnie Grissom, Sr. and brother, Jim Thomas Grissom.

