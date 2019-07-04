1934 - 2019 Joan Brisendine, 84, of Lumberton, passed away June 19, 2019 in Lumberton. Joan was born on December 17, 1934 in Groesbeck, Texas to Raymond and Aline Anderson. Survivors include her loving husband, Archie T. Brisendine, Jr.; sons, Andy Brisendine and his wife Patricia, Ron Brisendine and his wife Kim, Tim Brisendine and his wife Brenda; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends starting at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be conducted at 9:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Glen Casteel officiating.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 4, 2019