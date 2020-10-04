Joan Lynn Smith Roberts passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 27th, 2020. Joanie was born in Longview, TX on August 26, 1932 to William Hayes Smith and George Pauline Brittain.



Joanie had many fond childhood memories at her paternal grandparents' logging camp- Camp Worth near Longview- where she lived the first 5 years of her life. Later, she spent many of her formative years with her maternal aunt & uncle, Rose and Bill Urbanic, in Beaumont. She danced much of her young life studying and teaching at Sproule School of Dance in Beaumont, where she was known as "Miss Joanie". Her matriculation included David Crockett Jr High, Beaumont High School, Corpus Christi High School and The University of Texas, where she was a Zeta Tau Alpha.



One of Joanie's favorite stories was about the time she was at the Pig Stand one evening talking with members of the Beaumont High basketball team. They questioned about whether her loyalty was to the basketball team or the football team. She didn't want to play favorites, so she responded that she was a true athletic supporter!



After college she moved back to Beaumont where she was active in the Junior League, the Spindletop Charity Horse Show and the Little Theater, where she acted in numerous musicals including as a stripper in "Gypsy". In addition, Joanie was instrumental in the founding of the Jefferson County Republican Party in the early 1960's.



Joanie loved the Lord, studied the Bible fervently, did crossword puzzles daily and could debate politics with the best of them! While she grew up in a time when a woman's place was in the home, she became a strong, independent woman because she had to in order to support and raise her four children. "Nonnie", as she was called by her grandchildren, had a keen interest in their upbringing. She encouraged her grandchildren with wise words and prayed for family and friends daily.



Joanie is predeceased by her parents, grandparents, infant baby sister, and son, Greg. Left to carry on her legacy are her children- Clay, Melissa and Lynn; grandchildren- Haley, Kyle, Jake, Kirby and Caleb; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous niblings.



The family would like to thank Monica Worden, "the best sister", for her loving care of mom during her final years.



Her ashes will be scattered in Sculpture Prayer Gardens in Kerrville, TX at a later date.



