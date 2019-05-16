1937 - 2019 Joan Morrow, 82, of Groves, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Baytown, to Winnie Brown Rutter and Jake Rutter. Joan and her husband of fifty years had a full life together before his passing. They enjoyed cooking, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and playing cards. They also savored moments with their friends and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Morrow and Connie Plokhooy and her husband, Craig, all of Groves; and grandchildren, Cody Meynig and Samantha Meynig. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl "Dick" Morrow; and brother, Jimmy Rutter. A gathering of Mrs. Morrow's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Broussard's, with her entombment following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 16, 2019