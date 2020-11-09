Joann Netherland, 85, of Huntington, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Dubuis Hospital in Beaumont. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Nederland on January 6, 1935, she was a daughter of Hattie (Richter) Roberts and Julius Roberts. Joann loved to go dancing; helping others and volunteering at the VA Hospital in Lufkin. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Julius Roberts; husband, Jim Netherland; daughter, Claudia Killen; daughter-in-law, Judy Olivier; one sister and six brothers. Joann is survived by her children, Wanda Crews (Andy), Claude Olivier, Jr., Allison Baker (Teddy); 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store