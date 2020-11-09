1/1
Joann Netherland
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Netherland, 85, of Huntington, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Dubuis Hospital in Beaumont. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Nederland on January 6, 1935, she was a daughter of Hattie (Richter) Roberts and Julius Roberts. Joann loved to go dancing; helping others and volunteering at the VA Hospital in Lufkin. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Julius Roberts; husband, Jim Netherland; daughter, Claudia Killen; daughter-in-law, Judy Olivier; one sister and six brothers. Joann is survived by her children, Wanda Crews (Andy), Claude Olivier, Jr., Allison Baker (Teddy); 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont, TX 77702
(409) 892-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved