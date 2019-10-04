Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Polk. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Vigil 5:30 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 2715 Calder Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Polk, 95, of Houston, formerly of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1923, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ruth Broussard Polk and I.D. Polk, Sr.

Joanne was raised in Beaumont, where she attended St. Anthony elementary and high school. She went on to attend Dunbarton college, where she obtained a bachelor's degree. From there she entered the convent, Sisters of the Incarnate Word, and served twenty-five years in various cities across the United States teaching High School. She spent the last thirty-five years in Houston working at St. Joseph Hospital as a drug and alcohol therapist. She loved her puppies (her babies) and lived life to the fullest until her last days. Her wisdom and guidance will be with us forever.

Survivors include her brothers, Joe E. Polk and his wife, Carol, and James "Simmy" Polk and his wife, Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, I.D. Polk, Jr., Tommy Polk, and Roland Polk.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers for the kindness shown to Ms. Polk.

Memorial contributions for Ms. Polk may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77702 or St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, 850 Forsythe Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

A gathering of Ms. Polk's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 5:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.

