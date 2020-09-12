Joe Lenden Maner was born on January 29, 1939 in Gainesville Texas, to parents Druie Martin Maner and Retha Hendershot. He left us on September 8, 2020 at age 81.



He graduated from East Grand Plains High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He moved to Oklahoma City and accepted a position at Rainbow Bread where he worked for 32 years. After 32 years he retired and moved to Conroe, Texas to be with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed people, music, dancing, theater, and holidays. His family and friends will always remember him as a courageous man who had no enemies. He was a gentle, soft spoken man. A friend to many, one of a kind employee, and a fantastic husband. Joe was a great father, grandad, and the best great grandad. He was a good uncle, brother, and a sweet father-in-law. Joe always had a positive attitude that influenced everyone that he came in contact with. This man will be missed by all.



Joe Maner is survived by his wife Katherine Maner, children Susie Fejes and Steven Maner; his grandchildren Tim, Bobbie, Justin, Chris; and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Betty Maner; his son Ulysses Maner; his grandson Jacob Maner and Russell Maner.



Flowers and donations can be sent to Forest Park Woodlands 1800 I-45 South Conroe, Tx 77384. (936) 273-4922



