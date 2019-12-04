Joe Anthony Mondello, 97, of Port Arthur passed away on December 1, 2019 at his daughter's home in Groves.
He was born on September 5, 1922 to his parents, John Mondello and Marie Concetta Vienna Mondello in Port Arthur. Joe was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Joe proudly served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He retired from Texaco as a machinist after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of Local 4-23. Joe was a member of the American Italian Club, played a big part in the construction of the immigrant honor wall located behind the Port Arthur Library. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, where he served as an usher.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his eight siblings, his wife, Pauline Maltese Mondello and his son-in-law, Doug O'Neal.
He is survived by his two daughters, Paula O'Neal of Groves, Marilyn Richardson and her husband, Michael of Livingston, Texas, his five grandchildren, Shelly Tabor, Kim Keith, Misty Foster, Christina Babineaux and Michelle Zimmerman along with nine great grandchildren, Cullen, Dustin, Mariah, Cierra, Gavin, Brayden, Kade, Emma and Claire.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30 AM till 10:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Rev. Rodel Faller, serving as celebrant. Entombment with Military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019