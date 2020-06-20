Joe Nathan Thomas, Sr., 70, of Piscataway, NJ; passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Visitation will begin at 1PM until Funeral services at 2PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont, Texas. Joe is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sarah Lawrence Thomas, his beloved father, Henry King Thomas, and two brothers, David King Thomas and James Matthew "BB" Thomas. Survivors include his loving wife of 28 1/2 years: Thelma H. Lashley-Thomas, their two children: Melissa H. Thomas and Joe N. Thomas, Jr., a grandson: Jeremiah A. Thomas, his sisters: Bernadine Stevenson, Pearl Jean Sanders, Patty Lee, Sarah Joyce Sampson and Lillie "Tiny" Lyons; all of Beaumont, TX; brother: Ottice Kelly Thomas (Judy) of Katy, TX.; and a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.