Dr. John Abe Henderson III, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was 94 years old. Abe was born on June 16, 1926, in Jasper, Texas to Vivian McMahon and John Abe Henderson, Jr.
After growing up in the small community of Jasper, Abe attended and graduated from Baylor University in Waco, and continued his education at Baylor Medical School in Houston. Dr. Henderson went on to practice Obstetrics & Gynecology for over 35 years in Beaumont. He served as Chief of Staff at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Although he grew up in a small town, Abe traveled the world. While vacationing in Toronto, he met the love of his life, Barbara Dunford, on a blind date. Abe and Barbara continued their romance as pen pals until they married in June of 1953. They then moved to Montreal for a medical internship, but eventually made their way back to Texas.
In Beaumont, Abe was a member of an investment group, Profits Unlimited, where he was known as the "Oracle of Beaumont" among his peers. During his retirement, he enjoyed his membership in Done Working, a retired businessmen's group, and RODEO, Retired Old Doctors Eating Out, involving local retired physicians.
His wife and family were the love of his life along with his springer spaniel, Charlie. As well, he loved spending time at his farm in the piney woods of East Texas. Traveling with family and friends brought him great joy.
Dr. Henderson is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Barbara Dunford Henderson of Beaumont; three sons: John A. Henderson IV, MD and his wife, Jean of Beaumont; Paul Dunford Henderson and his wife, Tanya of Beaumont; David Wilton Henderson of Call, and three daughters: Katie Henderson Collins and her husband, Bill of Dallas; Molly Henderson Vandermeer and her husband, Dave of Dallas; Lucy Henderson Halsell and her husband, Trent of Houston. Papa is also survived by a number of grandchildren: Emily Henderson Shatzer and her husband, Kyle of Fort Worth; Katie Henderson Plachy and her husband, Denver of Houston; Sarah Henderson Kuhlman and her husband, Zach of Aledo; Megan Henderson Meyer and her husband, Frank of Houston; Kristen Henderson Weekley and her husband, Michael of Houston; Kelley Henderson and her fiancé, John Deibel of Fort Worth; and Will Henderson and his wife, Weslee of Fort Worth; Camp and Claire Collins of Dallas, Matthew, Jack, and Will Vandermeer of Dallas, and Lily and Garrett Halsell of Houston as well as sixteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Berton Brown and Dr. Randy Lombardo for their kind and thoughtful care as well as the staff in the ICU and ER, 2 East and Dubuis at Christus St. Elizabeth for their attentive care. We would also like to thank his caretaker, Rowena Cleofe, for her devoted attention.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaumont at a later date under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Dr. Henderson may be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5247, Beaumont, Texas 77726; The Dear John Michael Foundation, care of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, P.O. Box 81062, Midland, Texas 79708; or to an organization of one's choice.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.