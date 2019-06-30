Guest Book View Sign Service Information Strickland Funeral Home 1901 South Highway 19 Crystal River , FL 34429 (352)-795-2678 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Strickland Funeral Home 1901 South Highway 19 Crystal River , FL 34429 Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Crystal River Send Flowers Obituary

John Alden Osborne, III 1958-2019 John Alden Osborne, III, 61, of Crystal River, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a brave two-year battle with brain cancer. He was the oldest of three children born to Billie and John Alden Osborne, Jr, on January 15, 1958, in Beaumont, TX. He grew up in Beaumont, graduated from Forest Park High School in 1976, and then attended Lamar University. He moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1978 to work for his uncle, Alfred M. Johns, at Punta Gorda Isles, Inc. He later moved to Homosassa Springs, then to Crystal River to start his own business in 1988 - Pinecrest Building Corp. He was a member of Citrus County Building Alliance, where he was past president, and voted "Builder of the Year" several times by his peers. John's Christian faith was very important to him. He was a member of Crystal River First Baptist Church, where he was an inspiration to others, especially during his illness. John was a devoted father, loving husband, son, brother, and friend. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Thea Osborne, sons Devin Osborne of Orlando, FL, and Jacob Osborne of Crystal River, FL; his parents Billie and John A Osborne, Jr. of Beaumont, TX; sister Donna Vallee of Beaumont, TX; brother Tom Osborne and wife Tanya of Houston, TX; sister-in-law Teresa Lyons and husband Paul of Longwood, FL; brother-in-law Tim Yates and fiance' Tracy Sigmon of Citrus Springs, FL and many other loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

