John Anthony LaSalle died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Pelican Bay Assisted Living. He was born August 24, 1940, to Johnnie and Mary Palermo LaSalle. He graduated from South Park High School in 1958 and played clarinet in the South Park Band. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves and retired after 20 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant E8.
He began his career in the automotive business in 1960 as a technician, service director, and then service manager, retiring after forty-six years. Through those years, he won numerous awards for excellence for several lines of cars. John loved music and joined the Beaumont Community Band with his old high school band director, and some of his fellow high school band musicians, until it disbanded. He then joined Lions Club and was on the Parish Council for Assumption Catholic Church.
He was adept at wood working including building clocks, and cabinetry. John is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years Lyndia; daughter, Jennifer Buchanan; grandson, Brett Buchanan; son, Brad and his wife, Rhonda, and her son, Dustin Morgan; sister-in-law, Mary Shirley; brother-in-law, Joe Pruitt; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was an extraordinary man, who could do anything and fix anything, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A Rosary for Mr. LaSalle will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions for Mr. LaSalle may be made to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, Texas 77705.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
