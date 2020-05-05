John Boykin
1940-2020
On this May 3, 2020, John Boykin, Jr. peacefully left his earthly home to begin his new life in his heavenly home.
He left behind his lifelong sweetheart and wife, Sally Jane Young Boykin "Janie". His pride and joy were his family. He had four children, daughter, Marilyn Welch and her husband, Jerome; preceded by his daughter, Darla Blanchard; son, Kevin Boykin and his wife, Renee; and daughter, Julie Moore and her husband, Garry; grandchildren, Jennifer Ard; Jared Welch; Ashlyn Kilpatrick and her husband, Stephen; Natasha Blanchard and her dad, Tommy Blanchard; Kyndall Brownsworth and her husband, Dylan; Brenner Boykin; Remmington Boykin; Drake Boykin; Jace Retherford and his wife, Amanda; Kala Hartman and her husband, Josh; Cameron Downey; and Bryton Theis; great-grandchildren, Dillon Welch and his wife, Audrey; Dolton Coleman; Draden Ard; Dathan Ard; Braley Ard; preceded by Addie Ard; Reese Kilpatrick; Kipp Hartman; Kellar Hartman; Avery Retherford; and Jake Retherford; great-great-grandchildren, Riddick Welch and Rexton Welch; preceded in death by his mother and father, Lula Grimes Boykin and John Jacob Boykin; and sister, Margie Hartnett; and survived by, sister, Jackie Harris, LaNell and her husband, Tommy Hardy; and Joyce Huckaby; and many nieces and nephews.
John was born in Zavalla, on May 21, 1940. He moved to Lumberton at an early age and resided there until he passed. John was so blessed, he was able to do what he loved, buying and selling land, which was evident by all the numerous developments in Lumberton.
He was the owner of Boykin Homes and Land Sales and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Loeb. John loved being outdoors, his hobbies were fishing, hunting, and traveling.
A gathering of Mr. Boykin's family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Boykin Cemetery, Lumberton. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.


Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 5, 2020.
