1943-2019 John Cecil "Big John" Dorman, 75, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home in Orange surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born on June 26, 1943, in Orange to Myrtle Sanner and Allen Dorman. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of Orange. He graduated from Orangefield High School in 1961 where he loved playing on the football team. His enthusiasm for football was never more evident than his support of the Dallas Cowboys. Later, he also enjoyed rooting on the Houston Oilers and the Houston Texans. He was an avid bass angler, spending many days on the Sabine River and Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend reservoirs. He married Judy Stanfield in Orange on Dec. 2, 1966. He was a member of Hartburg Baptist Church, where he served as a men's Sunday school teacher and a prayer chairman before others took over those positions he so very much loved. He was a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a member of the American Bridge Bass Club in Orange. He also was a charter life member of Good Sam Club. He was a Boilermaker out of Local #587 and worked at American Bridge and on construction as a chipper. He had an industrial accident in 1978 that ended his career as a Boilermaker. He was wheelchair bound for the rest of his life, but that didn't stop him from fishing, working on vehicles and tractors and going to NASCAR races for many years with family and friends. He loved spreading the word of God to anyone who would listen. Whoever was preaching at the church, he would faithfully pray with them before the service. He led multiple people of many ages to Christ. His pride and joy was his only grandchild, Mackenzie Lynell Fertitta. He was proud to be the first person to hold her after her first bath in the hospital. Their big things included playing "Bumpty" and him teasing her about eating alligator burgers. They both loved to pick on each other. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Stanfield Dorman; daughter and son-in-law, Cristal Lynell and Frank Fertitta, of Beaumont; daughter Billie Dorman, of Orange; granddaughter, Mackenzie Lynell Fertitta; sister-in-law, Josie Dorman; and numerous nieces, nephews and more. He was proceeded in death by his infant son Clyde Allen Dorman, father Allen Dorman, mother Myrtle Sanner Dorman, sisters Wanda Lee Dorman and Gerry Istre, brothers James Dorman and A.J. Dorman, nephew Dennis Dorman and niece Angela O'Connor. Serving as pallbearers are Frank Fertitta, Ronnie Dorman, Lee Dorman, Marcus Southerland, Curt Williams, Mike Lyons, Dale Lyons and Bill Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Southerland, Gary Heuer and Kenny Pigg. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hartburg Baptist Church in Hartburg. Graveside service will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Bridge City following the funeral. Officiating will be Bro. Charles Bonner, Pastor Randy Miller and Mike Lyons. John was so very appreciative of and thought highly of his aides, nurses, doctors and everyone at Harbor Hospice who helped during the last two years. We are so thankful for all of their care for him.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

