1941 - 2019 John Charles "Ben" White, 77, of Kountze, Texas, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Ben was born November 11, 1941 in Taylor, Texas to Charles and Mary Ann White. A charming and confident man, he was married in 1963 to Jane Millican in Beaumont. He worked many years in his community before retiring to their White Oak ranch. Ben had many varied interests. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his dogs, gunsmithing, and piloting his vintage Piper Cub. He lovingly shared his many hobbies with those around him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Jane Millican White and parents Charles and Mary Ann White of Port Lavaca, Texas. He is survived by his children: Jana Stinnett and her husband Jon of Conroe, Texas; John White and his wife Kathleen of Waxahachie, Texas, his grandchildren: Christopher, Timothy, Jaime, Morgan, Becca, and Hannah; five great grandchildren and his sister, Linda White Hawthorne and her husband Charles of Atlanta, Georgia. His bold laugh, caring attitude, and protective presence will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and dog, Billy. At his request, no service will be held.

