John Clayton Sr. (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God continue to Bless your family doing this time of..."
    - Ruby Gaut
  • "Coach Clayton you have always been a loyal and trusted..."
    - Michael Ryals
  • "Coach, job well done, Thanks for everything you done for..."
    - Rodney Saveat
  • "Prayers and sympathy for the family. May he rest peacefully..."
    - Robert & Phyllis Lee
Service Information
Hannah Funeral Home, INC - Port Arthur
3727 Lewis Drive
Port Arthur, TX
77642
(409)-983-4538
Wake
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shilo Missionary Baptist Church
1725 Bluebonnet Ave.
Port Arthur, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
549 W. Gulfway Dr
Port Arthur, TX
Obituary
A wake service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Shilo Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 Bluebonnet Ave., Port Arthur, Tx. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Dr, Port Arthur, Tx, with Rev. Samuel Joseph, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy., Groves Tx. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019
