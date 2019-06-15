1954 - 2019 John Lionel Condon, 64, of Katy, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1954, in Beaumont, to Audrey Rawls Condon and William Joseph Condon. Survivors include his fiance, Penny Simmons; children, Shane Condon and his wife, Suzanne, of Magnolia; Justin Condon and his wife, Lisa, of Destrehan, Louisiana; Karla Austin of Sulphur, Louisiana; and Holly Alexander and her husband, Isaiah, of Groves; grandchildren, Jonathan, Audrey, Owen, Justin, Anthony, Christian, and Liam Condon, Amber Tejeda, John and Hayden Doyle, Trenton Roccaforte, Kassie Austin, and Josslyn Enriquez; great-grandchild, Sawyer Tejeda; sisters, Tonya Giltner, Brenda Anderson, and Delores Hales; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jessie Condon, and sister, Elizabeth Rossi. John was able to give a gift one last time through organ donation. John's memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 15, 2019