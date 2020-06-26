John D. Fletcher
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Celebration of John D. Fletcher's Life, age 80, of Jasper, TX, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Jasper Church of Christ with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, TX.

John D. Fletcher, age 80, of Jasper, TX passed away on June 22, 2020. John was born in Jasper on March 23, 1940. John graduated from Jasper High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Louise Warner Fletcher in 1960. John attended Abilene Christian University on a full football scholarship. After graduating he worked as a chemist at several refineries, retiring after 30 years with Mobil Oil Refinery in Beaumont, Texas. John spent his retirement in Jasper reconnecting with high school and church friends as well as making new friends. John indulged his love of nature, his family and his woodcarvings with his art shown in several Texas galleries.

John leaves behind a son, Brent Fletcher and Helen of Houston, TX; daughters, Vara Brown and husband Brian of Houston, TX; and Dangie Fletcher of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Ellie Fletcher, Josh Fletcher, Connor Brown, Jacob Brown and Hannah Brown all of Houston, TX. His companion Ms. Bobbie Brodnax of Jasper, TX; sister, Glenda Jennings and husband Tommy of Opelika, AL and nephew, Tim Jennings of Opelika, AL.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Thelma Louise "Lou" Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper
2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North
Jasper, TX 75951
(409) 384-5781
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved