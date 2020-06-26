A Celebration of John D. Fletcher's Life, age 80, of Jasper, TX, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Jasper Church of Christ with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, TX.
John D. Fletcher, age 80, of Jasper, TX passed away on June 22, 2020. John was born in Jasper on March 23, 1940. John graduated from Jasper High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Louise Warner Fletcher in 1960. John attended Abilene Christian University on a full football scholarship. After graduating he worked as a chemist at several refineries, retiring after 30 years with Mobil Oil Refinery in Beaumont, Texas. John spent his retirement in Jasper reconnecting with high school and church friends as well as making new friends. John indulged his love of nature, his family and his woodcarvings with his art shown in several Texas galleries.
John leaves behind a son, Brent Fletcher and Helen of Houston, TX; daughters, Vara Brown and husband Brian of Houston, TX; and Dangie Fletcher of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Ellie Fletcher, Josh Fletcher, Connor Brown, Jacob Brown and Hannah Brown all of Houston, TX. His companion Ms. Bobbie Brodnax of Jasper, TX; sister, Glenda Jennings and husband Tommy of Opelika, AL and nephew, Tim Jennings of Opelika, AL.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Thelma Louise "Lou" Fletcher.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.