Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838

1938 - 2019 John E. McCaughn, 81, passed away from this life on August 3, 2019. He was the son of John Thomas McCaughn and Selma Bryant McCaughn. John E. was born in Woodville, Texas, on April 22, 1938, and moved to South Park at the age of 5. He went to South Park schools, graduating in 1956. John E. loved basketball and was on the "A" team during the 1956 season. John E. was employed as a Supervisor in Research and Development with Chevron-Phillips (Pilot Plant), originally called Gulf Refinery, in Orange, Texas. He retired in 1992 and worked in his metal shop for ten years. It's been said he ran a "free enterprise" because he never charged neighbors, relatives, or friends. John E. could weld, machine, body work on cars, build trailers, log splitters, build a horseless carriage, and restored tractors. Then he would return to the house and write a computer program for Cook's Nursery. John E. was very proficient in computer science. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gay Nell. Their proudest moment was the renewal of their marriage vows at St. Anthony Cathedral on their fiftieth anniversary. He is also survived by his brother, Larry McCaughn of Abilene, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; special great-great-nephews, Michael and Austin Wisenbaker. He called them, Heckle and Jeckle; Don and Jo Ann Williams extended family; special cousins, Anna and George Meza; and Brenda and Ron Tyson; Godchild, Bryce Tyson; and special nephew, Jeremy Johnson. Special thanks to our wonderful nurse-caregiver, Faye Coleman. John E. served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1961-63 stationed in Germany. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church for fifty-two years. John was a prayerful man and watched the Catholic Mass on EWTN Catholic TV Network. He was generous, helpful, and was a mentor to many young people. John E. is predeceased by his two sisters, Nina Cummins and Jean Ortego; his father and mother; granddaddy, Edmon (his hero); and two nieces, Shelley McCaughn and Shelley Lowitz. A gathering of Mr. McCaughn's family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m., and his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. He was a good man and he will be missed. May he rest in peace. Complete and updated information may be found at:

