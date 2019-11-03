1936-2019 John "Johnny" Gerber, 83, of Beaumont, died Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1936, in Sour Lake, to Thelma Ferguson Gerber and Velmer Vastine Gerber. Johnny graduated from Texas A&M University in 1958 and was a United States Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Gerber, of 64 years. His brother, Kenneth Gerber and his wife, Donna, of N. Venice. FL. He is also survived by his son, Kory Gerber, and his wife, Mandy Gerber as well as his two grandchildren, Hagen and Maggie Gerber. As well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dallas Gerber; and son, John Kyle Gerber. Memorial contributions for Mr. Gerber may be made to First Christian Church Property Fund, 5290 North Caldwood Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707 or The Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. A gathering of Mr. Gerber's family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Christian Church, 5290 North Caldwood Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019