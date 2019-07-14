1940 - 2019 John Henry Chapman, 78, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on October 25, 1940, in Jasper, to Edward and Carrie Faye Chapman. John was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and he was a retired maintenance mechanic. John was a longtime member of Rosedale Baptist Church, Beaumont John is survived by his wife, Karen Chapman; daughter, Melissa Chapman; and son, John Michael Chapman and his wife, Angela, all of Beaumont; sister, Connie Cropper and her husband, Kenny, of Burkeville; grandchildren, John Connor Chapman and Ella Grace Chapman; nephews, Ferdy Cropper and his wife, Meagan, of Beaumont and Craig Cropper, of Lumberton. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cassie Chapman. A gathering of Mr. Chapman's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosedale Baptist Church, 7110 Concord Road, Beaumont, Texas 77708. Complete and update information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 14, 2019