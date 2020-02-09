1938-2020 John Jasper Lovoi, 81, of Beaumont, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1938, in Beaumont, Texas to Jasper and Rosalie Romano Lovoi at Hotel Dieu. A gathering of Mr. Lovoi's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His Funeral Mass will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with a reception to follow in the Cathedral Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paula & John Lovoi Scholarship in Speech & Language Pathology- Lamar University Foundation, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710; The John and Paula Lovoi Endowed Scholarship-University of Houston College of Pharmacy, P.O. Box 867, Houston, Texas 77001; The Paula and John Lovoi Scholarship-Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707; or The ALS Association of Texas, 1213 Hermann Drive, Suite 525, Houston, Texas 77004. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020