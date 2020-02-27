Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jasper Lovoi. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Funeral Mass 6:00 PM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Jasper Lovoi was born on September 19, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Jasper and Rosalie Romano Lovoi at Hotel Dieu. He was the middle son of first-generation Americans of Italian descent. Blessed with eighty-one extraordinary years of life, in death he is reunited with his loving parents and in-laws Joe and Jennie Zeto Russian.

Johnny grew up at his family's drugstore on Buford Street in the South End of Beaumont. Surrounded by a large Italian family, this young boy with a dimpled grin and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, balanced a life of living and working at the drugstore while pursuing his passion for playing sports. As the captain and quarterback of the 1956 St. Anthony State Championship Football Team, Johnny would forge life-long friendships with Dewey Doga, Buddy Fertitta, Hubert Oxford, Tony Sala and Danny Snooks.

Following high school graduation, Johnny enrolled at the University of Houston where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and Phi Delta Chi Professional Fraternity. In 1962, Johnny obtained his Bachelor of Science- Pharmacy and returned to Beaumont at 1000 Buford Street where he began his

career as a pharmacist.

That same year, together with his parents and two brothers, a second pharmacy was opened at 3480 Fannin Street, officially creating the businesses today known as Lovoi and Sons Pharmacies, Inc. and Lovoi and Sons Realty Company, Inc. It is during this time Johnny met and fell in love with Paula Russian. The young couple would be married on June 27, 1965 and eventually welcome three daughters, JoEllyn, Amy and Elizabeth and a son, John.

For the next fifty-three years Johnny would provide exceptional healthcare to the citizens of Southeast Texas. His personal mission was to bestow honest, compassionate and uncompromised assistance to those in need. He embraced the value of hard work, integrity and benevolence and shared those qualities with his children. Johnny believed that pharmacy was more than just a profession, it was a gift that came with great responsibility.

While proud of his role as an independent pharmacist, Johnny also felt that he made an impact through his work in our community. He served in numerous civic and volunteer positions that included nineteen years of service on the Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School Board and eighteen years of service on the Dean's Advisory Committee at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.

Johnny's life was also defined by his commitment to education. Together with his wife Paula, they established scholarships at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Lamar University Speech-Language Pathology Program and Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School. They are also supporters of multiple organizations which include the ARC of Greater Beaumont, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Symphony of Southeast Texas and Center for Hearing and Speech in Houston, Texas.

A faithful servant, Johnny was a founding member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church and a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He was a proud Houston Cougar, a recipient of the 1998 Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School Distinguished Alumni Award and the 2006 University of Houston College of Pharmacy Mading Society Distinguished Alumni Award. Most recently, Johnny was honored with the Meritorious Achievement Award and an Endowed Professorship in Drug Discovery at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy named on his behalf. Johnny was King Neches LVI of the Neches River Festival and a talented musician who enjoyed playing the mandolin.

As an avid traveler, Johnny relished experiencing the languages, landscapes, cultures and cuisines of the cities, countries and continents he and Paula visited. In retirement, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his Profits Unlimited meetings and Dun Workin luncheons and most importantly, time spent entertaining family and friends at his home.

Fondly known as "Doc", Johnny was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and mentor, who's perseverance and fortitude during his illness served as a testament to his faith and an inspiration to those who knew and loved him.

Johnny is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Paula Russian Lovoi; his children

JoEllyn Lovoi Jowers and her husband Donald, Amy Lovoi, John Lovoi and his wife, Christy, Elizabeth Lovoi and her fiance Tom Hardy; and his grandchildren, Reid and Meredith Jowers and Jordan Lovoi.

A Funeral Mass for Mr. Lovoi will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with a reception to follow in the Cathedral Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paula & John Lovoi Scholarship in Speech & Language Pathology- Lamar University Foundation, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710; The John and Paula Lovoi Endowed Scholarship-University of Houston College of Pharmacy, P.O. Box 867, Houston, Texas 77001; The Paula and John Lovoi Scholarship-Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707; or The ALS Association of Texas, 1213 Hermann Drive, Suite 525, Houston, Texas 77004.

Complete and updated information may be found at:



John Jasper Lovoi was born on September 19, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Jasper and Rosalie Romano Lovoi at Hotel Dieu. He was the middle son of first-generation Americans of Italian descent. Blessed with eighty-one extraordinary years of life, in death he is reunited with his loving parents and in-laws Joe and Jennie Zeto Russian.Johnny grew up at his family's drugstore on Buford Street in the South End of Beaumont. Surrounded by a large Italian family, this young boy with a dimpled grin and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, balanced a life of living and working at the drugstore while pursuing his passion for playing sports. As the captain and quarterback of the 1956 St. Anthony State Championship Football Team, Johnny would forge life-long friendships with Dewey Doga, Buddy Fertitta, Hubert Oxford, Tony Sala and Danny Snooks.Following high school graduation, Johnny enrolled at the University of Houston where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and Phi Delta Chi Professional Fraternity. In 1962, Johnny obtained his Bachelor of Science- Pharmacy and returned to Beaumont at 1000 Buford Street where he began hiscareer as a pharmacist.That same year, together with his parents and two brothers, a second pharmacy was opened at 3480 Fannin Street, officially creating the businesses today known as Lovoi and Sons Pharmacies, Inc. and Lovoi and Sons Realty Company, Inc. It is during this time Johnny met and fell in love with Paula Russian. The young couple would be married on June 27, 1965 and eventually welcome three daughters, JoEllyn, Amy and Elizabeth and a son, John.For the next fifty-three years Johnny would provide exceptional healthcare to the citizens of Southeast Texas. His personal mission was to bestow honest, compassionate and uncompromised assistance to those in need. He embraced the value of hard work, integrity and benevolence and shared those qualities with his children. Johnny believed that pharmacy was more than just a profession, it was a gift that came with great responsibility.While proud of his role as an independent pharmacist, Johnny also felt that he made an impact through his work in our community. He served in numerous civic and volunteer positions that included nineteen years of service on the Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School Board and eighteen years of service on the Dean's Advisory Committee at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.Johnny's life was also defined by his commitment to education. Together with his wife Paula, they established scholarships at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Lamar University Speech-Language Pathology Program and Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School. They are also supporters of multiple organizations which include the ARC of Greater Beaumont, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Symphony of Southeast Texas and Center for Hearing and Speech in Houston, Texas.A faithful servant, Johnny was a founding member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church and a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He was a proud Houston Cougar, a recipient of the 1998 Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School Distinguished Alumni Award and the 2006 University of Houston College of Pharmacy Mading Society Distinguished Alumni Award. Most recently, Johnny was honored with the Meritorious Achievement Award and an Endowed Professorship in Drug Discovery at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy named on his behalf. Johnny was King Neches LVI of the Neches River Festival and a talented musician who enjoyed playing the mandolin.As an avid traveler, Johnny relished experiencing the languages, landscapes, cultures and cuisines of the cities, countries and continents he and Paula visited. In retirement, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his Profits Unlimited meetings and Dun Workin luncheons and most importantly, time spent entertaining family and friends at his home.Fondly known as "Doc", Johnny was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and mentor, who's perseverance and fortitude during his illness served as a testament to his faith and an inspiration to those who knew and loved him.Johnny is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Paula Russian Lovoi; his childrenJoEllyn Lovoi Jowers and her husband Donald, Amy Lovoi, John Lovoi and his wife, Christy, Elizabeth Lovoi and her fiance Tom Hardy; and his grandchildren, Reid and Meredith Jowers and Jordan Lovoi.A Funeral Mass for Mr. Lovoi will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with a reception to follow in the Cathedral Center.Memorial contributions may be made to the Paula & John Lovoi Scholarship in Speech & Language Pathology- Lamar University Foundation, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710; The John and Paula Lovoi Endowed Scholarship-University of Houston College of Pharmacy, P.O. Box 867, Houston, Texas 77001; The Paula and John Lovoi Scholarship-Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707; or The ALS Association of Texas, 1213 Hermann Drive, Suite 525, Houston, Texas 77004.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close