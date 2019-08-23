1977 - 2019 John Jeffrey Farris, 42, of Lumberton, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1977, in Bedford. John managed multiple EMS related companies. Survivors include his wife, Darice Farris; daughters, Marlee Wise and her husband, Coby, and Madison Jackson, all of Lumberton; son, Matthew Farris of Lumberton; grandson, Carter Summers and granddaughters, Carlee Wise, Emmersyn Wise, and Andie Jackson, all of Lumberton; brother, Brian Farris of Lufkin; father, Glen Farris; and mother-in-law, Judy Jackson of Lumberton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Craft Farris. A gathering of Mr. Farris' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Sour Lake. Recently John met with Pastor Cazzy and expressed his desire to build an outdoor baptistry at Pathway Church. Thank you for your contributions toward this project fulfilling John's vision to a make a baptistry accessible to all. This is his family's request in lieu of flowers. Contributions can be made online at http://www.pathwaylife.org/johnfarris then select "John Farris - Memorial Baptistry Project" in the drop-down menu as the Giving Type. Donations may also be mailed to Pathway Church Mid County, P.O. Box 1287, Nederland, Texas 77627. Checks payable to: Pathway Church Memo: John Farris Memorial Fund-Baptistry Project. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019