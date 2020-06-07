John Jerry "Johnny" LaBarbera, Sr., 83, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. He was born on September 10, 1936, to John and Dorothy LaBarbera in New Orleans, Louisiana. His paternal grandparents were from Sicily. His maternal grandparents were German and Gibraltarian.
Johnny and his parents moved to Beaumont when he was ten years old. He attended St. Anthony's High School and graduated in 1955. Johnny was also a member of Saint Jude's parish.
Johnny proudly served in the United States Marine Corps starting in 1955 and proudly wore his Marine cap especially later in life as the public began to truly appreciate military vets. He was often approached by strangers and thanked for his service.
He met the love of his life, Joanna Dattalo, who was working at the Jefferson Movie Theater selling tickets, while he was trying to sneak in. They were married on October 11, 1957.
Johnny worked at various jobs in Beaumont, starting out at Budweiser with his Dad, then Schlitz. He worked at Transit Mix concrete and moved on, becoming a process operator at several chemical plants including Unocal, Houston Chemical, then retiring from Huntsman.
Following retirement, he enjoyed working as a driver for Avis rental car as he and other retirees would return cars to the Houston airport from outlying areas. They all considered themselves "professional" drivers.
As his family was growing up, they got to visit many locations such as, New Orleans, where he cherished seeing family more than anything, Houston, San Antonio, Colorado and many other places. He would often take trips with Joanna to Lake Charles to play the nickel slots, and his favorite landmarks that he visited such as Alcatraz and Pikes Peak. He met rediscovered family in Sicily as well as on Joanna's side in Rockford, Illinois and loved spending time with them as well.
Johnny was big into sports and an extremely avid Notre Dame fan. For their 50th wedding anniversary, his kids surprised him and Joanna with a trip to South Bend to see a Notre Dame football game. He also pulled for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Oilers, Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Astros. He was a star football player.
Some of Johnny's favorite music artists were Elvis Presley, Bee Gees, Franki Valli, Lionel Richie, and Kenny G. His favorite actors growing up were John Wayne and James Dean.
Survivors include his wife, Joanna LaBarbera; children, Michael LaBarbera and his wife, Gina, and son Kyle Larson, of Round Rock; John Jerry, Jr. and his girlfriend Marie Draycott, of Spring; Lisa Oller and her husband, Ronnie, of Humble; and Phillip LaBarbera and his wife, Deborah, of LaBelle; grandchildren, Brian, Jason, Kyle, Katie Oller, Cody, and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Michael LaBarbera.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
For those who are not able to attend, his son John Jerry can be contacted, as he will live stream a portion of the Rosary and funeral service. Special thanks to Deacon Uriel Durr, Johnny's first cousin, for leading the Rosary and serving at the funeral mass.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.