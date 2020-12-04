John Kent Thompson, 66, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth. He was born on April 13, 1954, to Ethel Madelyn Robichau Thompson and Bonnie Lee Thompson, at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumont.
He was raised in Beaumont and was in the marching band in school. He moved to New York and entered a monastery with plans of becoming a priest. Before taking final vows, he felt God wanted him to reevaluate his future and requested a year to decide. During this time, he worked at a hospital in Ossining, New York, where he met Connie, the love of his life. They eventually married and began their life in Beacon, New York. Their first child, Carley, was born in New York in 1990 and the family soon moved to Texas in 1992. They then had four more children: Hannah in 1994, Matthew in 1997, Jacob in 2000, and Mallorie in 2007, in Beaumont. He loved his church, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica and was a devout Catholic. John eventually found his calling working in the emergency room at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and spent many years with his work-family serving those who came to the hospital. He was a joyous, caring, generous, hard-working, humorous, nurturing, energetic, selfless father and husband who would wake up early in the morning to start his family's day. He loved everyone he met and brightened any room he was in. He is deeply missed by those who live on without him and he will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his daughter Mallorie. He is survived by his wife, Connie Main-Thompson; brothers, Don Thompson and his wife, Susan; Robert Thompson and his wife, Joyce; sister, Carolyn Sens and her husband, Richard; daughter and son-in-law, Carley O'Burke and Jeremy O'Burke; grandchildren, Joshua and Eva; daughter, Hannah Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Lauren Thompson, and son Jacob Thompson.
A gathering of Mr. Thompson's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. Cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
