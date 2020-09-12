John Larry Moore was born on September 23, 1939 and passed away at the age of 80 on September 9, 2020, in Lumberton, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gail McMillon Moore; his children Donna Moore, Adam Moore, and Lisa Elony and their families; grandchildren Mason and Rami Elony; step-children Emily and Riley McMillon; sisters Delores Webb and Sherry Wanca and families; his closest first cousin Charles Hines; and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, John Lee Moore and Syble Moore Ray, and brother Owen Kent Moore.
John Larry Moore was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and spent the majority of his childhood in Beaumont, Texas. He held several jobs before and after graduation that included paper boy, pipefitter apprentice for local 195, and Produce Manager for Kroger. After he graduated from Beaumont High in 1957, he attended Lamar University for 3 semesters. He enlisted in the Air Force in January of 1961, and became a commissioned officer in November of 1965. After 23 years, he retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in December of 1983, serving as a Meteorologist for most of those years. He was stationed at Lackland AFB in Texas, Keesler AFB in Mississippi, North Bend AFB in Oregon, Kincheloe AFB in Michigan, Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam, Eglin AFB in Florida, Hill AFB in Utah, AFROTC at Lamar University in Texas, and Head Quarters Air Weather Service (HQ AWS) Scott AFB in Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Science in Meteorology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University in Alabama, during his Air Force career. While he was stationed at Lamar University, he obtained his private pilot's license in October of 1980. After retiring from the Air Force, he obtained an Associate Degree in Real Estate from Lamar Institute of Technology. He worked as a commercial real estate broker in Texas and Utah for 20 years before finally retiring in 2004.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for Larry will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM, followed by a Celebration of Larry's life Sunday at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703. Larry will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park following his service.
John Larry Moore was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He never met a stranger and loved to tell his life experiences to everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
in Larry's honor.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com
for the Moore family.