1990 - 2019 John Lydell Tyler 28, of Beaumont, TX; passed Mar. 31, 2019. Services will be Apr. 08, 2019 at Church Of Living Waters 10500 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are parents: Vincent and Lucy Tyler. Siblings: Craig Tyler (Tammie), Tracia Cauley, James Tyler, Matthew Tyler, Joshua Tyler, Elizabeth Tyler Hawkins (Lavoid), Luke V. Tyler and Deann Tyler and Sarah Tyler. Son: Malaki Tyler. As well as a host niece, nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019