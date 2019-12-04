Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Micheal Clark. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville 113 W Holly St Woodville , TX 75979 (409)-283-8218 Memorial service Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville 113 W Holly St Woodville , TX 75979 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Micheal Clark died Sunday December 1st of 2019. He was born on November 21st 1957 as the 5th out of 6 children of Joseph and Arlene Clark. He was a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas. He raised and supported a family with his over 40yrs of employment in the petrochemical industry. He is survived by his daughter/son Kristyn ( Rick) Blundell, daughter/son Katie(Angel) Perez, Grandchildren John Mason Blundell, Clark Maverick Perez, Ashley Blundell, Devon Blundell, Daisy Perez, and Madison Perez. He was always very family oriented, but he truly shined in the role of Pop Pop. He is also survived by his brothers Eddie Bill and Joseph Clark, sisters Sarah Dietz and Barbara Cryer.He was proceeded in death by his father, beloved mother, his sister Sheila Gibson, and grandson Trevor Blundell.

Memorial will be held Wednesday Dec 4th along side his mother at Stringer and Griffin funeral home in Woodville, Texas. For several years he told his family he wanted his body donated to science, and those wishes were followed. If you would like to pay your respects we ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in his honor.

Jesus replied, " You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand." John 13:7 NIV

John Micheal Clark died Sunday December 1st of 2019. He was born on November 21st 1957 as the 5th out of 6 children of Joseph and Arlene Clark. He was a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas. He raised and supported a family with his over 40yrs of employment in the petrochemical industry. He is survived by his daughter/son Kristyn ( Rick) Blundell, daughter/son Katie(Angel) Perez, Grandchildren John Mason Blundell, Clark Maverick Perez, Ashley Blundell, Devon Blundell, Daisy Perez, and Madison Perez. He was always very family oriented, but he truly shined in the role of Pop Pop. He is also survived by his brothers Eddie Bill and Joseph Clark, sisters Sarah Dietz and Barbara Cryer.He was proceeded in death by his father, beloved mother, his sister Sheila Gibson, and grandson Trevor Blundell.

Memorial will be held Wednesday Dec 4th along side his mother at Stringer and Griffin funeral home in Woodville, Texas. For several years he told his family he wanted his body donated to science, and those wishes were followed. If you would like to pay your respects we ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in his honor.

Jesus replied, " You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand." John 13:7 NIV

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019

