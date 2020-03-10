Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paredez. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Send Flowers Obituary

John Christopher Paredez, age 55, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020.

John was born in Beaumont in 1964 and attended Kelly Monseigneur HS. One day, when he was riding his bike as a teenager, he met Brenda Gail Hayes . They fell in love and married at the age of 23 in 1987. Two years later they had their first daughter, Jade, and another two years later their second daughter, Jewels, was born.

John was a man that loved life and had many friends. He did not care what your past was or the mistakes you made, he only cared if you were having a good time. When John and Brenda's two daughter were little, his favorite thing to do was take them on nature hikes and encourage their curiosity. Later in life, John had two more children, Juliana and Corbin, that he loved and spent every moment he could with them.

John is survived by his daughters Jade Paredez of Spring, Texas, Jewels Day and husband Jacob of Granite Falls, Washington, and Juliana Davis of Buna, Texas; his son Corbin Davis of Buna, Texas; and his brother Jude Paredez and wife Katherine of Beaumont, Texas.

John was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Gail Hayes Paredez and his parents, Paul Paredez and Eva Paredez.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for John will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine St., Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of John's Life will occur Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM with a burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers are Jade Paredez, Jewels Day, Jacob Day, Jude Paredez, Brian Vasquez and Jordan Sachitano.

